Football Club scores a double success with luncheon and 7-0 win

Older people in the Oswestry area were invited to enjoy a Boxing Day lunch at the home of the Welsh Premier League Club at Park Hall, Oswestry.

The Dial-a-Ride charity helped to transport guests and their carers to the stadium to enjoy lunch and then enjoy the bonus of watching TNS win 7-0 against Airbus UK.

Football Club chairman, Mike Harris, said: "We know how difficult this time of year can be, especially for those elderly residents in our community, so we wanted to try and do our small part to help them have a Christmas to remember.

"We are aware that many people are on their own over the Christmas period. Boxing Day is a busy day at the Football Club, and we therefore thought it would be a nice idea to invite some of our more senior residents to enjoy the hospitality of our Football Club family."