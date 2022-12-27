Notification Settings

Football Club scores a double success with luncheon and 7-0 win

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

The New Saints Football Club opened its doors to the community for a special Boxing Day lunch.

LAST COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 26/12/22.New Saints FC, Oswestry, held a Boxing Day meal for the elderly..Jane Evitts, Mick Foulkes and David Harris..
Older people in the Oswestry area were invited to enjoy a Boxing Day lunch at the home of the Welsh Premier League Club at Park Hall, Oswestry.

The Dial-a-Ride charity helped to transport guests and their carers to the stadium to enjoy lunch and then enjoy the bonus of watching TNS win 7-0 against Airbus UK.

Football Club chairman, Mike Harris, said: "We know how difficult this time of year can be, especially for those elderly residents in our community, so we wanted to try and do our small part to help them have a Christmas to remember.

"We are aware that many people are on their own over the Christmas period. Boxing Day is a busy day at the Football Club, and we therefore thought it would be a nice idea to invite some of our more senior residents to enjoy the hospitality of our Football Club family."

"Our TNS Foundation have done a great job of organising the event, and we hope that our guests enjoyed their time with us. Everyone gave them a very warm TNS welcome."

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

