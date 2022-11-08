Residents astonished over plans for electric charges on their already crowded street

Residents of Edward Street in Oswestry are worried about plans to site EV charges on their street. The street is already busy and clogged with cars. From left, Maeve Gambrell, Pam Lloyd, Moya Bevan-Thomas and Mike Smith.

Edward Street in Oswestry is one of 40 sites across the county that could see the charging points built.

But those who live there say their road is already choc-a-block with cars and fear putting in the chargers would take away vital spaces they need themselves.

They are calling on Shropshire Council to re-think its proposals.

The council has been given more than £900,000 to install electric car charging points across the county and wants to install 270 charging points in communities large and small as fast as possible for contractual reasons.

Far from welcoming the move those living in Edward Street say they are nonplussed.

They say parking is already very limited for residents in the street and with electric car drivers from nearby areas hunting down the chargers it would mean not enough spaces for householders.

Edward Street is, they say a main route for parents and students attending nearby Marches school with more traffic making it more dangerous for pedestrians.

"There are also two main road junctions that are difficult to pull out of at times, namely onto Morda Road and Victoria Street - extra traffic will make this more dangerous," a letter to the council says.

They suggest having fewer charges shared by more sites.

One of the residents, Mike Smith, has lived in Edward Street for many years and has seen the number of residents' cars grow.

"Many homes have two or even more cars today and the parking is so difficult here that as it is we sometimes have to park away from Edward Street and walk back to our homes."

"We dare not drive anywhere at the weekend because if we do our parking space will be taken when we return.

"Those who do have private drives can also find themselves boxed in by people parking on the road.

"Putting electric charges on the street would simply encourage drivers who don't live here to park to charge their cars. It would mean at least eight parking spaces lost."

He said it would be much better for the chargers to be place in a public area such as one of the numerous car parks nearby.

"They could even use space at The Marches School - for use by staff in the day time and the public evenings and weekends," he said.