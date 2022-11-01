TV presenter Susan Calman unveils newly-named locomotive in Shropshire

Susan Calman

Ms Calman was filming for a new Channel 5 series of ‘Grand Days Out’ in Shropshire and visited the railway station at Weston Wharf along with her trademark campervan, affectionately named ‘Helen Mirren’.

Calman took time out from filming to re-dedicate a former British Railways Class 73 locomotive, ‘City of Winchester’ at Cambrian Heritage Railways.

Andy Green, CHR General Manager, said: ”The locomotive arrived at Oswestry in 2021 and has since become a firm favourite operating on the newly opened heritage line between Oswestry and Weston Wharf.

“The nameplates have only recently been fitted to the locomotive after an absence of many years and Susan Calman arrived just at the right time to officially do the honours and unveil our star attraction.”

Ms Calman chatted with CHR members and volunteers before unveiling the name of the locomotive during a break in filming. She then took to the controls as filming resumed along the two-mile line.