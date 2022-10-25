One of the bonfires held in the past at Brogyntyn Park

The popular event, which has been running for more than 25 years, was due to be held on November 5 at Brogyntyn Park.

But the Town Council and Borderland Rotary Group say it will not be going ahead this year. They say public safety must come first.

The two organisations say they had made the difficult decision based on several concerns raised by the Shropshire Safety Advisory Group and the suitability to safely host the event at Brogyntyn Park on the north west edge of the town.

They say they will be looking for an alternative venue for the future years.

One of the safety issues was the single entrance and exit at the venue.

The Shropshire Safety Advisory Group is a forum for discussing and advising on public safety at an event. Members include officers from West Mercia Police, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, West Midlands Ambulance Service and relevant Shropshire Council departments, such as Emergency Planning, Highways, Public Health and Public Protection. The group was set up to provide advice and guidance to event organisers to help ensure public safety.

Oswestry Town Clerk, Arren Roberts said “The fact that there is a single entrance and exit at Brogyntyn Park is a difficulty that we cannot overcome. Without an alternative exit route, we would need to limit the number of people that can attend the event, which is something we cannot do easily or safely. The decision to cancel this community event has not been an easy one, however public safety must come first.”

Jonathan Jones, Event Co-ordinator for Borderland Rotary Club adds “We are disappointed that this event will not go ahead this year, however we understand the reasons why and support the decision made. Hopefully, we will be able to find a more suitable home for the bonfire and fireworks evening and continue with this fantastic event, which raises money for local charities.”

The bonfire and firework event was first set up by the Treble Niners, a group of retained and retired fire officers with the town council underwriting the event.

They also organised a huge millennium firework event at Brogyntyn to see in the new century.