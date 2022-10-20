North Shropshire MP votes against fracking and calls for more investment in renewable energy

Helen Morgan

The vote in the House of Commons took place on the same day that Shropshire Council’s Conservative leader refused to rule out approving fracking applications during a meeting of the council cabinet.

One fracking licence is currently in place in North Shropshire covering land around Adderley, near Market Drayton, as well as neighbouring Cheshire.

North Shropshire has previously been the site of large protests against fracking after drilling was proposed for coal bed methane at Dudleston Heath, near Ellesmere. That threat stopped when the licence for exploratory drilling expired.

Liberal Democrat MP Mrs Morgan said: “The soap opera surrounding this Conservative Government should not distract people from the dangerous policies they are trying to implement.

“Oil and gas barons already making huge profits out of the energy crisis are now queuing up for a slice of England’s countryside.

“Even the Government has admitted that fracking will not bring down energy prices. Instead, there needs to be more investment in renewable energy which is the cleanest and cheapest way to bring down bills, and bring down carbon emissions.

“People across North Shropshire have made it clear to me they do not want giant drills in their villages. That’s why I voted against fracking and will continue to campaign to protect Shropshire’s beautiful countryside.”

Mrs Morgan said that last month the British Geological Society refused to endorse fracking as safe in its report for the Government and that the House of Commons Environment Committee has previously warned that fracking poses a “risk to groundwater.. and a risk of polluting surface water”.

"They warned too that the need for considerable quantities of water for fracking could pose localised risks to water supplies," she added.