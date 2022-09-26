Notification Settings

Watch: Crews warn Oswestry residents over flooded substation with town's electric supply hit

OswestryPublished: Comments

Residents are urged to be careful as a substation is flooded causing problems with the electric supply in Oswestry.

Fire crews and engineers are working at the scene
Fire crews and engineers are working at the scene

Emergency services are at the scene on Willow Street in the Home Bargains basement.

Crews said the substation is "under five feet of water and is affecting the electrical supply in Oswestry".

The electric board and Severn Trent are in attendance

