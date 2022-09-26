Watch: Crews warn Oswestry residents over flooded substation with town's electric supply hit

Emergency services are at the scene on Willow Street in the Home Bargains basement.
Crews said the substation is "under five feet of water and is affecting the electrical supply in Oswestry".
The electric board and Severn Trent are in attendance
