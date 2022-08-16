Three youths arrested after 17-year-old boy stabbed in Oswestry park

Brynhafod Playing Field

The injured boy was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham after having to receive trauma care at the scene.

Emergency services were called to the Brynhafod playing fields off Welsh Walls just before 1am on Tuesday. The park was cordoned off and police officers remained on scene for the rest of the day.

West Mercia Police said officers arrested three people – a 19-year-old woman from Shrewsbury, an 18-year-old man from Oswestry and a 16-year-old boy from Oswestry.

They were all arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remain in custody.

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said crews arrived at the park to find a male with serious injuries.

"A West Midlands ambulance, a paramedic officer, a doctor and critical care paramedic from the Air Ambulance service and resources from Welsh Ambulance Service attended the scene," a spokesperson said.

"The man was given trauma care on scene before being conveyed by land ambulance on blue lights to hospital by our Welsh colleagues, accompanied by the Air Ambulance Service medics."

Detective Inspector Rich Davies said: “We are confident there is no ongoing risk to the wider public. We remain at the scene and enquiries are ongoing.

“We urge anyone who may have witnessed the incident or captured any footage of it on a mobile or dash cam to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to go online to westmercia.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting incident 34 of August 16.