Go Carz takes over another taxi firm alongside purchase of Shrewsbury operator

Last week it was revealed that Go Carz had taken over Shrewsbury Taxis – increasing its dominance of the Shropshire taxi market.

Now it has emerged that the company has also taken over Oswestry Cars as well.

An automated telephone message for the both of the companies says they have merged with Go Carz, and directs users to book through the firm's app.

A text message has also been sent out to customers outlining the change.

It said: "Shrewsbury Taxis and Oswestry Cars will now use the Go Carz booking app. Same friendly staff & local drivers-partners."

It also directs customers that the apps for Shrewsbury Taxis and Oswestry Cars will stop working.

Go Carz merged with Comet Cars in Shrewsbury in 2018, bringing its fleet up to 210 in the town.