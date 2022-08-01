Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Go Carz takes over another taxi firm alongside purchase of Shrewsbury operator

By Dominic RobertsonOswestryPublished: Last Updated:

Another taxi firm has confirmed it has been taken over by Go Carz.

Go Carz takes over another taxi firm alongside purchase of Shrewsbury operator

Last week it was revealed that Go Carz had taken over Shrewsbury Taxis – increasing its dominance of the Shropshire taxi market.

Now it has emerged that the company has also taken over Oswestry Cars as well.

An automated telephone message for the both of the companies says they have merged with Go Carz, and directs users to book through the firm's app.

A text message has also been sent out to customers outlining the change.

It said: "Shrewsbury Taxis and Oswestry Cars will now use the Go Carz booking app. Same friendly staff & local drivers-partners."

It also directs customers that the apps for Shrewsbury Taxis and Oswestry Cars will stop working.

Go Carz merged with Comet Cars in Shrewsbury in 2018, bringing its fleet up to 210 in the town.

Last year, the firm bought Diamond Cars in Telford, which increased its fleet to 650.

Oswestry
Local Hubs
News
Shrewsbury
Transport
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News