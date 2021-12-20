Couple head to Romania to give out Christmas gifts and cheer

David and Sarah Hill in Romania on a previous visit

Warrant Officer David Hill and his wife Sarah have travelled to Romania to visit orphanages in Bucharest and Bacau for the last 12 Christmases - except last year because of Covid restrictions.

Sadly, since the last time David and Sarah visited in 2019, three of the boys they have got to know through regular visits have died.

Sarah has been visiting the orphanages twice a year for 25 years and met her future husband on a plane to Romania during an Easter visit.

In the run-up to Christmas every year, David and Sarah raise funds to buy gifts, clothing and medicines as well as paying for extra baggage so they can take lots of donations. They also hire transport to take children out of the orphanages to see the local Christmas lights and decorations.

David, who is based at the Ministry of Defence in Donnington, puts on a Santa Claus costume to help lift the spirits of children and adults, including staff, at the orphanages.

This year the couple raised over £2,500 through fundraising, including contributions from the sale of raffle tickets and donations from colleagues at HQ 11 Signal & West Midlands Brigade, based at Donnington near Telford.

David’s military role is with a UK Ops team at the Army’s Joint Military Command in the West Midlands which provides support to civilian agencies with emergencies such as floods, fires and Covid-19.

He said: “Sarah and I really look forward to going back to the orphanages and seeing children and adults who we have got to know so well over the years.

“They have had very tough lives but it’s lovely to see them and the staff smile when we join in with their Christmas celebrations.

“I would like to thank my Army colleagues for their generosity that has helped to fund our trip this Christmas.”

The orphanages are run by The Missionaries of Charity Nuns who were formed by Saint Teresa of Calcutta. It is to that charity that David and Sarah donate money raised from the sale of raffle tickets.