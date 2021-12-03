Festival returns to Whittington

Sophia Rahman

It moved to Holy Trinity Church in Oswestry this year with three sell out concerts just days after Covid restrictions were lifted in May.

The programme for the 2022 Festival will provide early concerts followed by main performances in the evening for three days from May 19 with a main afternoon concert on Sunday 22 May in Whittington Parish Church.

The line-up for 2022 includes no less than fifteen musicians coming from across the UK, Europe and the United States. Leading this array of talent is the renowned tenor Mark Padmore who comes to Whittington after appearances at such famous venues as The Royal Opera House, Glyndebourne and Aldeburgh.

A spokesman for the Festival said: “After the difficulties of the last two years, next year Whittington Music Festival is returning in style with music and the Festival format designed to appeal to the widest tastes.

“A number of the musicians have come to Whittington before – in particular our Artistic Director Sophia Rahman - with others discovering the special atmosphere of Whittington Festival for the first time. It’s an atmosphere that comes from giving the players time to learn the programme together which brings the special quality of performance we are used to.

“The experienced performers will be joined by the talented Kizzy Lumley-Edwards from Whittington. Kizzy came second at the Llangollen International Eisteddfod in 2018 and has won over thirty vocal solo competitions. She has just been accepted into the National Youth Choir of Great Britain and the National Youth Chamber Choir."