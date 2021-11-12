Santa's sleigh gets a service

By Sue AustinOswestryPublished:

Santa's sleith has been given its own service and new tyres, ready for its visit to Oswestry next month.

Mike Hughes with the sleigh in his garage
Mike Hughes, owner of EM Hughes Garage in Welsh Walls in the town, stepped in once again to give the sleigh a free service and inspection.

This year the sleigh, which the Oswestry Cambrian Rotary Club loans to Santa when he visits Oswestry, was also give new tyres from Mike.

The sleigh is now ready to embark upon a busy programme taking Santa around Oswestry and surrounding villages.

President Anna Pugh said, “The members are very grateful for Mike’s generosity as it means that all the money that we raise can be used to support local worthy causes.”

Details of the sleigh's programme and progress around the area will be outlined soon.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

