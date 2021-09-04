Care worker guilty of series of sex attacks on colleagues

Richard Forsyth, aged 32, was convicted by a jury of rape, attempted rape, assault by penetration and sexual assault after a two-week trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

The offences took place when Forsyth worked caring for people in their own homes.

During the trial, prosecutor Adrian Amer told the jury that Forsyth's female colleagues "all dreaded having to do shifts with him" and worried about what would happen if they reported him."

The court heard how the offences took place when Forsyth worked caring for people in their own homes, where he was paired with a female carer.

Jurors were told he was over familiar and very sexually forward with his colleagues, often in front of clients.

One offence took place in a client's laundry room, another as a victim was tucking a client in bed and another in a car outside a client's home.

"He found out where one of the complainants lived and would go and loiter there. On one occasion she was singing in her bath and received a message on her phone telling her to stop singing. It was then she realised that he was outside," he said.

Things escalated when Forsyth went into her house.

"He grabbed her wrists and pulled her into the bedroom trying to kiss her. She tried to wriggle away and the attempted rape took place," Mr Amer said during the trial.

Another colleague banged her head on a cupboard as she tried to escape when he tried to kiss her.

Forsyth was also accused of making lewd comments, saying he was going to go home that evening and drink gin and perform a sex act on himself. Asked why he said that, Forsyth said: "I said it as a joke," and that he was tired.

Forsyth was quizzed during the trial on his alleged anger issues, and shown a picture he had uploaded to Snapchat with a comment that if anyone crossed him, "something bad" would happen. Forsyth insisted the post was for "attention and sympathy" from his friends after the prosecutor described the post as "a threat".

Forsyth was described to jurors as an intimidating, physical figure and his victims believed there would be consequences if they reported him.

When complaints were made his employers decided to monitor his behaviour and he was told not to use sexual innuendo.

When questioned by police Forsyth denied doing anything sexual to the women or being sexual in their presence, accusing the women of lying and conspiring against him.