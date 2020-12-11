Councillor welcomes review of notorious car park in Oswestry

The exit to the Central car park

Councillor Mike Isherwood, who represents Castle ward on Oswestry Town Council, said the long-awaited review of Central Car Park would be the "first step" in increasing safety and reducing antisocial behaviour in the area.

Councillor Isherwood said: "I'm relieved to have finally managed to get consultants appointed to carry out a detailed survey of the design, safety and performance of Central Car Park, after the disappointment of the meeting in October which went back on the commitment council had made to have this done.

"Local residents have been asking for this for so long, wanting facts and evidence which can then be used as a starting point to address some of the long-standing issues they face as neighbours of this site and which have been put off for too long.

"It might take some time but I think it is important that we get this right – especially where it concerns the safety of pedestrians."

Councillor Isherwood added: "I'm confident that this is the first step towards a real improvement in safety, particularly at the exit, reducing antisocial use, and environmental enhancement to help this barren space make a more attractive and welcoming impression on locals and visitors to the town centre.