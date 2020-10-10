Queen's honour for restaurateur

George Miah

He said his British Empire Medal for services to the community was overwhelming and a complete shock.

Mr Miah has raised hundreds of thousands of pound for charity over the years, mainly Shropshire charities and good causes but also to help the Indian sub continent.

He and his wife Julie also have links with several local schools, helping to give the pupils an understanding of Indian culture or getting involved with their international week celebrations.

"The charity work is a whole team effort involving the family and my staff," he said.

"It is something that I have done, quietly, for a long, long time."

He has also spent many years involved in the Muslim community for Shropshire and beyond.

He has been chairperson for the Shropshire Bangladeshi Welfare Society for 24 years, which was at the forefront of getting a prayer centre in Shrewsbury and has been involved with the Wrexham mosque.

And he is involved in the UK wide Greater Sylhet Development and Welfare Council which helps the Bangladeshi community in the UK.

"It is as a businessman that I have been able to be a part of the community and I can not thank enough my customers and those who put me forward for such a high award. I am overwhelmed."