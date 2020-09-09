Menu

Castle hosts fair to boost funds

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

The latest event at Whittington Castle to help the trust over the financial hole left by lockdown is a craft weekend on September 19 and 20.

Whittington Castle

Crafts at the Castle will see about 25 stalls set up in the grounds of the ancient monument near Oswestry.

It will be open each day betwen 10am and 4pm with visitors invited to browse and meet traders.

Sue Ellis, manager at the castle, said it was free entrance and just £2 to park.

It is the latest outdoor event to be held at the 900 year old castle over recent weeks to help boost its coffers.

The trust which runs the picturesque castle relies on weddings, children's parties, paranormal weekends and other events for funding, all cancelled this year because of the pandemic.

It has launched a fundraiser, https://www.gofundme.com/f/community-castle-in-crisis, which has currently raised £11,600.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

