Four-vehicle crash closes A5 outside Oswestry

Shropshire Fire and Rescue sent seven crews to the scene of the crash on the A5, and used equipment to cut one person from the wreckage of a vehicle.

The air ambulance, a land ambulance, and the police have also attended.

The crash took place on the A5, between the Mile End and Whittington roundabouts, at around 4.30pm.

The fire service said they had been called shortly after to reports of crash involving multiple vehicles.

An update from the AA said the road was closed with major tailbacks in both directions as a result.

Oswestry Police's safer neighbourhood team urged people to avoid the area, saying: "RTC on the northbound A5 Oswestry between Mile End and Whittington roundabouts. Road is closed in both directions. Take an alternate route if possible."