Abandoned and emaciated horse settling into new Shropshire home after rescue

Jack is a veteran 15-hand chestnut gelding who is proving a perfect companion to animals and humans alike at his new premises in the north of the county.

However, he looked a very different horse when he first came to the attention of the RSPCA in May 2018.

Jack had been abandoned with serious welfare concerns at stables near Llanelli without the consent of the land-owner.

RSPCA inspectors Rohan Barker and Nigel Duguid arrived and found the horse to be emaciated, and in urgent need of help.

Inspector Barker said: “This poor horse had been mysteriously dumped at stables in Furnace in a really bad way.

“His ribs and spine were visible, and he was badly emaciated. Veterinary examination confirmed he was suffering, and it was just miserable to witness.”

The horse was seized by Dyfed-Powys Police, and taken into the care of the RSPCA – before heading to a boarding establishment in the Swansea area.

He underwent many months of rehabilitation and care; including time under the stewardship of equine expert Juls de Smet, who looked after Jack for around 10 weeks as part of his recovery.

Jack now happy in his new home

Ms De Smet said: “He’s such a friendly, easy horse, who was no trouble at all. He clearly appreciated us tending to him and helping him get better.

“We found Jack to be such a sweet, genuine horse who was easy to treat and medicate. Such a gorgeous boy. It’s just such a great shame he had been left in such a horrendous state.

“It looks to me that as poor Jack was getting older, someone thought he wasn’t good enough anymore and just dumped him. It’s just so cruel.”

Jack was eventually adopted by a horse loving family, in North Shropshire.

They had recently seen two of their horses die within a ten-week period in 2018, leaving a third horse on her own and without companionship.

But Jack has proven the perfect addition to their family, and has become a perfect companion for the lonely horse.

Dozens of rescue horses are available for rehoming in or around Wales at any one time, and the RSPCA hope to continue to transform the lives of horses rescued from incredibly difficult situations and finds them loving new families.

RSPCA equine welfare manager for Wales and the Midlands Gareth Johnson said: “Jack’s story shows the miraculous transformation rescue horses can go through.

“From being dumped heartlessly in Llanelli and in a woeful condition, to making the perfect companion to humans and animals alike many, many miles away in Shropshire – this has been some journey for Jack.

“There are dozens of other rescue horses in our care in and around Wales; and we’d love to introduce the equines in our care to prospective adopters across Wales."