Bypass action group relaunched after latest crash near Oswestry

The Llanymynech and Pant A483 was put on hold in 2011 and taken out of the Government's road programme because of lack of cash.

Now, one of those who campaigned to see it reinstated says something must be done before more people are killed.

Mike Catt said he had been heartbroken by the latest crash at the Llynclys crossroads which saw two children airlifted to hospital.

He fears not only more incidents there but also in the villages of Pant and Llanymynech and is to organise a meeting in the coming weeks.

"By not being able to push the bypass through a few years ago I felt I had let people down. These latest collisions and near misses has spurred me and others on to get involved again," he said.

"We have had meetings with various transport secretaries, the last one telling us that the road would be looked at in January this year - we are still waiting for news."

"We need an answer before someone is killed."

Living just a few yards from the A495 in Llanymynech, Mr Catt said he said he had seen for himself numerous near misses.

"I have seen cars overtake on the crossroads in Llanymynech, just before the pedestrian crossing, people were drinking outside the pub, there could have have serious injuries," he said.

"Then there was a lorry come through the village and completely ignored a group of young teenagers standing waiting to cross at the pedestrian crossing. Luckily they paused before stepping off the pavement because he drove straight across at 40-50 miles an hour."

Mr Catt said he had even resorted to parking his car on the main road but had been asked to move it by police who said it was causing an obstruction.

"We are going to get the bypass action group up and running again, this can't go on," he said.

"We can't sit back and watch kids and old ladies get run down by irresponsible drivers."

A petition for improvements to the crossroads, has reached 3,400 in just a few weeks. People can sign it at change.org/p/highways-agency-llynclys-crossroads-needs-traffic-lights-roundabout

Following the crash on August 7, Shropshire Council's Highways Councillor Steve Davenport wrote to the Highways Agency demanding and update on safety improvements. He met with roads minister, Jesse Norman, earlier this year and discussed the long campaigned for a bypass which would take out the crossroads.

He said: "We have long-term plans for the road but we need urgent, interim measures to improve what is a death trap junction. There are constant accidents and near misses on that crossroads."