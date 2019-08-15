Five injured in serious crash near Oswestry

Emergency services were called to Chapel Lane in Knockin Heath, just off the A5, shortly before 11.30pm.

Two cars were involved in the crash, one of which left the road and ended up in a nearby field.

Four fire crews from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington were in attendance and used cutting equipment to release one patient.

The man who was trapped inside the car is in a critical condition, according to West Midlands Ambulance Service.

A spokesman said: “On arrival at the scene, crews discovered two cars with significant damage, one of which had overturned and come to rest in a field. There were three patients from the overturned car.

“A man, who was a rear seat passenger had to be cut free from the vehicle. He was treated for very serious injuries and received specialist trauma care at the scene before being transported to Royal Stoke University Hospital, where on his arrival he was described as critical. The doctor travelled on the back of the ambulance to help continue treatment en-route to hospital.

“The front seat passenger, also a man, was already out of the vehicle and was treated for serious injuries before being taken to the same hospital.

“A third man from the car was treated for injuries not believed to be serious and taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

“A woman from the second car was taken to Princess Royal Hospital after being assessed at the scene whilst a fifth patient, also from the second car, was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.”

A Shropdoc driver and urgent care practitioner, who just happened to be passing, were the first two people on scene.

Dr Simon Chapple, medical director at Shropdoc, said the staff provided vital first aid before the arrival of the ambulance service.

He said: "I have listened to the account of the scene facing the Shropdoc driver and urgent care practitioner when they arrived. It sounded horrific.

"The urgent care practitioner and driver both assessed and assisted the occupants of the first vehicle before becoming aware of a second vehicle in the field adjacent to the road.

"The second vehicle was more badly damaged and the occupants very poorly. The Shropdoc urgent care practitioner provided vital first aid to the injured in this second vehicle, undoubtedly buying time before the arrival of the ambulance service."

Dr Chapple also praised the dedication of NHS staff.

"I'd just like to say how proud I am of these staff and their selfless actions," he added.

"We train for this sort of thing but nothing can truly prepare you for the horror of trauma associated with road traffic collisions. The urgent care practitioner went on to complete the rest of her shift practically uninterrupted, seeing her own patients throughout the night and only finishing 30 minutes early this morning so she could go and get a piece of glass removed from her hand in A&E.

"That's amazing dedication and a perfect example of how hard everyone in the NHS works for patients. I'm sure that Shrewsbury and Telford hospital staff had a busy night too. A difficult and tragic accident but I'm beaming with pride this morning to be part of this team."

The road was closed for several hours.