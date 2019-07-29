Search on for help bridging Montgomery Canal

An appeal has gone out for volunteers to join the team working to rebuild the last road blockage of the canal in Shropshire.

The number 86 bridge, known as the Schoolhouse Bridge on the outskirts of Pant, was blocked after the canal was abandoned many years ago.

For the last three years volunteers have been planning to remove the obstruction, raising funds and designing a new road bridge. Now volunteers are being sought to help rebuild the bridge next year.

Michael Limbrey, Chairman of the Restore the Montgomery Canal! appeal team said: “Volunteers of the Shropshire Union Canal Society have been working for the last few years to restore the derelict canal to Crickheath where contractors have created a new basin where boats can turn. All this has been supported by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

“But Crickheath is not a real canal destination so local canal charities have been working together as Restore the Montgomery Canal! to carry the restoration on to Llanymynech and then to Welshpool.

"Our plan is to rebuild the bridge with volunteers – that way we can keep the cost down – and we have raised much of what we think the new bridge will cost though we are still seeking donations so we can reach our target.

“This is probably the most significant volunteer-led project in the revival of the canal.

"Rebuilding Schoolhouse Bridge is vital to the restoration and we are now looking to recruit two experienced volunteers to help with the work.

"They will be part of the highly motivated volunteer team striving to progress restoration of this beautiful canal.

“We are looking for a volunteer Site Manager and a General Foreman to work with our Lead Designer part-time over the next 12-18 months.

"These posts would ideally suit a retired person or possibly someone who is self-employed and would like something worthwhile between other jobs."

Full details of the posts are on the website www.RestoreTheMontgomeryCanal.uk.