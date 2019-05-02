Murder probe as Oswestry woman, 21, found dead in Cardiff

Emergency services were called Lauren Griffiths' flat in Cathays, at 6.10pm on Tuesday.

The body of Miss Griffiths - described as a “beautiful, bubbly girl” by her family - was discovered in the property and police launched a murder investigation.

A 22-year-old man, from the Wrexham area and who was known to Miss Griffiths, has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Miss Griffiths’ family, who live in the Oswestry area, are being supported by specially-trained police officers.

In a statement released through South Wales Police, they said: “Lauren was a beautiful, bubbly girl. She loved being part of a large family and was a real people person.

"Lauren’s fun and unique dress sense always made her stand out in a crowd and she was comfortable and confident in her own skin.

“Lauren was taken from us too soon and leaves a massive hole in all our hearts.”

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Those who were in Glynrhondda Street between midday on Monday and 6.10pm on Tuesday and may have seen or heard anything in connection with the investigation have been asked to contact police.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark O’Shea, the senior investigating officer, said: “South Wales Police appreciate the support given by the local community while our enquiries continue in the area.

“We ask anyone with information about the incident please to contact us via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting occurrence 1900154230.”

Information can also be submitted at mipp.police.uk/operation/62SWP19A84-PO1