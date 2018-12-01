New Shropshire crematorium plan 'in wrong place', say objectors

In September, Westerleigh, who run crematoria across the country, published plans to build a new crematorium on land on the edge of Nesscliffe.

The company stated they had been looking at sites in the area to build a new facility for five to six years, due to crematoriums in Shrewsbury and Wrexham being close to capacity.

A planning application was submitted in late February and in recent weeks a host of locals have submitted objections to Shropshire Council's planning portal.

Great Ness and Little Ness Parish Council have objected to the plans and said: "It is not in a sustainable location and not well placed to serve relevant populations. New development is being concentrated in Shrewsbury and Telford - less towards Oswestry.

"The applicant has failed to demonstrate what alternative sites have been considered and why is this the optimum site."

One resident, resident, Katherine Walker, is concerned that cremations will be the main activity of the village.

She added: "Please do not allow a crematorium to be built in Nesscliffe. It's a terrible idea. Nesscliffe is a small village and, should a crematorium be built here, cremations will become the main activity of the village. If a crematorium is needed then it should be built where it is needed - in Oswestry."

A letter has also been submitted on the planning portal from the Ministry of Defence, with the area being used by low flying helicopters due to its proximity to the Nesscliffe Training Camp.

The letter states the crematorium may experience "unavoidable nose from both low flying aircraft and the training area."

Previously, Richard Evans, CEO of Westerleigh said a number of other sites had been looked at but this is the most suitable one due to its location.

On traffic concerns, Mr Evans has previously said: "What we will be advising is for funeral directors to use the A5 to access the crematorium, which means they won't go through the village and only come off the A5 briefly."

The company is hoping a decision will soon be made and construction can begin in 2019.