Former Oswestry restaurant to be converted into housing

The Dining Rooms, on Welsh Walls, was the former National School, dating back to 1841.

It later became the sixth form for Oswestry Girls High School.

The school closed in 1985 but was given a new lease in life in 1992 when its current owners opened The Walls restaurant, later changing its name to The Dining Rooms.

The business closed its doors in 2016 when the owners retired. Recently planning permission was granted to built a house on the restaurant car park and convert the main building into six homes.

She said: “It is a much-loved landmark in the area.

“Our client has now secured planning permission for the erection of one detached dwelling on the former car park to the rear of the main building, retention of the existing residential annex in the main building and also the conversion of the remaining main building from A3 restaurant use to form six residential units, including landscaping and associated works. "