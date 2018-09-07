Armed Oswestry police raid was part of US Homeland Security investigation

Armed West Mercia Police officers descended on the town yesterday lunchtime, surrounding the former Queens Hotel building in Oswald Road and arresting two people.

Police chiefs said today that the raid was a pre-planned firearms operation after a parcel bound for Oswestry was allegedly found in America with a gun and ammunition inside.

Detective Chief Inspector Michael Nally, from West Mercia Police, said the raid came after a joint operation between two US agencies - Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Postal Inspection Service - in which HSI special agents in Newark examined a parcel and discovered a concealed firearm and ammunition inside it.

Newark, New Jersey, has a major international airport that serves New York and houses a huge cargo hub.

An armed policeman outside JJ Dell & Co in Oswestry town centre

Investigators from the Regional Organised Crime Unit West Midlands then arranged for the delivery of the package to the address in Oswestry town centre.

A 21-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman, believed to be responsible for attempting to import the firearm and ammunition into the country, were arrested on suspicion of firearms offences during yesterday's raid.

Ch Insp Nally said: "We take firearms offences extremely serious and tackling serious and organised crime remains a priority for West Mercia Police.

The scene on Oswald Road

"Working closely with our partners is key to ensuring our communities are made safer and more secure, and we hope that people feel reassured and empowered to report any concerns around firearms with confidence that action is being taken.

"We will do everything we can to raise awareness of the dangers of firearms and keep them off our streets."

In total around ten armed officers along with police dogs entered the block of flats near The Cross, next to Martin Britten's Club House, after unmarked police cars pulled up on pavements nearby at around 12.40pm on Thursday.

Two armed police officers remained stationed with their guns trained on the property, while a further armed officer was positioned near the Iceland supermarket.

Oswald Road was closed for around 30 minutes while the raid took place.

Anyone with concerns about firearms in their area is urged to contact West Mercia Police on 101 or call independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.