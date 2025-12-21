Landowners seek permission to build up to nine new homes on edge of small north Shropshire village

The Cloverley Estate Trust has revealed plans to build a small new residential development on a patch of land to the southwest of Ightfield, near Whitchurch.

An application has been submitted to Shropshire Council requesting permission in principle, which will determine if the site is suitable for development.

If approved, technical details - such as access and detailed designs - would be submitted at a later date, but developers suggest the site could host "between eight and nine" homes.

The 1.2-acre (0.5-hectare) patch of land is adjacent to Gables Farm, a site that is currently being redeveloped with extant planning permission for the building of nine new homes.

The plans could see up to nine homes built on a patch of land next to a farm in Ightfield, near Whitchurch. Photo: Google

The applicants say the development could help tackle some of Shropshire Council's housing deficit.

Shropshire's local plan - an important document outlining future locations for new housing and employment space - was effectively scrapped earlier this year after government planning inspectors raised concerns, mostly about the lack of housing.

With the local authority unable to demonstrate it has enough land earmarked for new homes, any development that is considered "sustainable" is looked upon favourably, and developers have been submitting a range of proposals across the county in a bid to help fill the void.

A spokesperson for Peter Richards & Co., which has submitted the application on behalf of Cloverley Estates, said: "The proposed development represents an efficient and sustainable use of land, delivering a well‑designed scheme of appropriate scale that integrates positively with the existing built environment.

"It will contribute to the vitality of the settlement and support the delivery of much‑needed housing in Shropshire."

The application is open for public consultation until Monday, December 29, and is available to view on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number 25/04614/PIP.