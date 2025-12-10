Plan for up to 65 homes in Whitchurch approved despite objections

An outline application – submitted by a group of developers named G Broad, S Smith, R Conacher and S Latham – is on a 3.44-hectare piece of land adjacent to the former Cloverfield nursing home, off Chester Road.

It was determined by Shropshire Council’s Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday (December 9) with all matters – including housing numbers, housing mix, layout, appearance, scale and landscaping – reserved to a later date.

A total of 22 objections were received by the council, with none in support. Both the local member and Whitchurch Town Council were also against the scheme. However, despite this, planning officers recommended that it was granted, subject to a Section 106 agreement being secured.

There would be a single access point onto Chester Road that would serve the site, with pedestrian links created to the wider countryside.

The hedge lines and trees around the boundary would also be retained.

Shropshire Council's northern planning committee has granted permission for an outline application for up to 65 homes on land adjacent to a former nursing home off Chester Road, Whitchurch. Picture: Nigel Thorns

The highways department at Shropshire Council initially had concerns regarding the quality and width of the existing footway, the need for a suitable crossing point if adjacent development proceeds, and aspects of the indicative site layout, such as tandem parking and turning provision.

Additional clarification was sought on the removal of the existing farm access and the management of agricultural traffic through the site, while the consultee also highlighted the need for a comprehensive approach to street lighting and the legal processes associated with any changes to speed limits.

However, following re-consultation, it was confirmed the proposed access point, including its arrangement and visibility, could be secured by a condition.

The proposal was recommended for approval, with officers saying it represented sustainable development in accordance with the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), and the benefits significantly outweighed the limited and mitigated harms.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting Nigel Thorns of Fieldcrest Associates LLP, the developers’ agent, said the developers would contribute just shy of £500,000 of Community Infrastructure Levy money, as well as £260,000 of Section 106 contributions towards walking and cycling improvements.

A new footpath would also be provided, said Mr Thorns, with the scheme providing 15 per cent affordable housing – 5 per cent more than the required amount.

Whitchurch Town Council objected though, stating that the proposed development site is on open countryside, and it does not adequately address the cumulative impacts of other nearby developments.

Councillor Andy Hall, who represents Whitchurch North, added there are significant concerns about increased traffic on Chester Road, and the application is not supported by a full transport assessment.

Speaking at Tuesday’s meeting, local resident Peter Down pointed out what he said were four material planning reasons why the committee should turn down the scheme: strong local opposition; planning officers reversing their decision to approve it; policy inconsistencies; and housing guidelines already being met.

However, while committee members said that the speed limit on Chester Road needs to be looked at, they approved the scheme.

“We have to remember it’s an outline planning application,” said Councillor Mark Owen.