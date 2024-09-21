Car hits barriers at Whitchurch roundabout

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the incident at the Prees Heath Roundabout at around 8.15am.

Two fire crews from Market Drayton and Wem used winches to extricate the vehicle and then made it safe.

West Mercia Police were also at the scene and have been approached for more details.