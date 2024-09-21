Car hits barriers at Whitchurch roundabout
A car left the carriageway and crashed in to the roadside barriers at a roundabout in Whitchurch on Saturday morning.
Published
Last updated
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to the incident at the Prees Heath Roundabout at around 8.15am.
Two fire crews from Market Drayton and Wem used winches to extricate the vehicle and then made it safe.
West Mercia Police were also at the scene and have been approached for more details.