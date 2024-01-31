Two remanded over drug offences

Brendan Chan, age 24, of Burway Drive in Whitchurch was been charged with possession with Intent to supply class A drugs, concern in supply of class A drugs, concern in supply of class B drugs and traffic offences.

Brooke Driscoll, 19, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and concern in supply of class A drugs.

The charges relate to an incident near Shawbury on 30 January 2024.

Both were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.