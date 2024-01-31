Two remanded over drug offences
Two people have been charged with drugs offences in Shropshire.
Brendan Chan, age 24, of Burway Drive in Whitchurch was been charged with possession with Intent to supply class A drugs, concern in supply of class A drugs, concern in supply of class B drugs and traffic offences.
Brooke Driscoll, 19, has been charged with possession with intent to supply class A drugs and concern in supply of class A drugs.
The charges relate to an incident near Shawbury on 30 January 2024.
Both were remanded in custody and are due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates’ Court.