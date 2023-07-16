Heavy rain 'partly to blame' for two crashes on A41 at Whitchurch

Police say that two crashes on the A41 at Whitchurch on Saturday appear to have been caused, in part, by the heavy rain.

Picture: Shropshire Police
Picture: Shropshire Police

Shropshire Police posted pictures of cars that had gone off the carriageway, with one on top of a small crash barrier.

They say that fortunately no-one was injured and no other vehicles were involved.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Police said: "Market Drayton Safer Neighbourhood Team have been helping out response officers and Whitchurch SNT with two road traffic collisions on the A41 at Whitchurch.

"Both appear to have been caused, in part, by the heavy rain. Fortunately no one was injured and no other vehicles involved."

Picture: Shropshire Police

They added: "Please take extra care as the roads are slippy and there are patches of standing water due to the heavy downpours."

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to make a car safe at the A41 Wrexham Road Roundabout, at Whitchurch, at 4.37pm on Saturday.

One fire engine was scrambled from Whitchurch and made the vehicle electrically safe.

