Village fair has two full days of entertainment for all ages

Canine fun

The weekend, May 13 and 14, in the village north of Whitchurch has a feast of entertainment from historical re-enanctments to a Battle of Britain flypast, maypole dancing to a pipe band.

Sunday will be “The Day for Dogs” with the Fun Dog Show and Gundog Scurry both taking place.

The Fun Dog Show will be held on the Church Terrace – entries are on the day from 12 noon, at £1 per entry, and judging – by local celebrity vet Steve Leonard - will start at 12.45 pm. There will be seven open classes with something for everyone – from Cutest Puppy and Best Rescue through to Waggiest Tail. The Best in Show will be judged later in the afternoon in the Main Ring.

The Gundog Scurry, under the control of Julie and Harry Shaw, will take place on the Main Field from 12.30 pm on both Saturday and Sunday. Entry is £2 per run or three runs for £5.

"It’s all for fun, and a chance for owners to put their dogs’ skills to the test on a timed scurry," a spokesperson said.

Other Marbury Merry Days attractions and events this year include The Sealed Knot which will will bring the English Civil War conflict to life with skirmishes and loud cannon and musket fire on the Sunday and the children’s army, marching and skirmish displays on the Sunday.

Saturday will also see a dance troupe and maypole dancing and the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Hawker Hurricane flypast with a climbing wall on the Sunday.

The Pinxton Puppets, a model flying display and the Warrington Pipe Band will form part of the weekend with classic cars and vintage tractors and a host of stalls and sideshows.