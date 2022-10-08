Cash-strapped council set to approve adverts on roundabouts in Whitchurch

An example of a roundabout advert

The local authority is looking to sell adverts on several roundabouts in Whitchurch to generate more income.

The council revealed the idea last year, when it said selling advertising space on roundabouts, lampposts, signs and verges could bring in nearly £400,000 a year.

Decisions on the plans will be made at the council's Northern Planning Committee on Tuesday. It comes after the authority approved plans for signs on roundabouts in Shifnal, Bridgnorth and Claverley in July.

If plans are approved, the roundabouts which will carry signs will be the A49/Tarporley Road, A49/A41/Chester Road, A41/A525/Tilstock Road, A525/Prees Road, A41 Heath Road/Prees Road, A525/Ash Road/Shakespeare Way and A525/Nantwich Road/Waymills.

A report prepared by the responsible officer, Tracy Darke, said: Local authority roundabout sponsorship or advertising schemes are now very common throughout the UK and Shropshire Council would like to offer local businesses the opportunity to advertise.

"Roundabout sponsorship is typically used by small to medium sized local business to raise their profile. It serves as a cost-effective way for them to promote themselves in high visibility locations for considerably less money than would otherwise be possible - helping boost the local economy."

She added: "The income generated from advertising on Highway’s assets will be reinvested in the highways network.

"The proposed signs will be set back from the edge of the roundabout and clear views are available of traffic on or entering the roundabout. The council highways manager is satisfied that the proposed signs will not be a significant distraction to drivers and that there would be no highway safety implications which could otherwise affect road users.