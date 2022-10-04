Brewery looks for new tenant to run historic north Shropshire pub

The Old Town Hall Vaults..

The Old Town Hall Vaults, in Whitchurch, was the birthplace in 1862 of one of the nation's foremost composers, Sir Edward German.

But the person who ends up running the pub won't need to be a Brahms or a Liszt to take up the reins of the traditional community ale house.

Market Drayton-based brewery Joule's says the pub is the "ideal starter pub for someone looking to go from manager to tenant.

"Someone who is ready to be a part of a bustling town centre and wants to get involved in the local community."

The pub itself was built in the 1830s as a merchant’s house for a trader on the High Street.

When it became a pub it was called the Back Street Inn.

Sir Edward German, a memorial stone laid at The Old Town Hall Vaults..

When Back Street gentrified, the street name changed to St Marys Street and the Inn changed its name to the Corn Market Inn – altogether a more upmarket affair.

To this day the pub is still affectionately known as the ‘Backies’ to the locals.

It has a quaint beer courtyard with outdoor covered seating.

Joule's, which has its brewery 13 miles down the road, says the taphouse is well known for its live music, charity quiz nights and vinyl nights.

There's also the opportunity for a small food offering.