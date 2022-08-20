Fizzy drinks off the menu after gas leak at Shropshire McDonald's branch

One fire appliance was mobilised from Whitchurch station to deal with the incident which happened at 6am today at the store off the A41 bypass to the west of the town.
High levels of carbon monoxide were showing on the meter and crews used a fan to vent the restaurant.
McDonald's said: "The restaurant was closed between 5am and 8am due to a CO2 leak from the drinks machine. The machine will be repaired later this afternoon - in the meantime the restaurant is open but unable to serve fizzy drinks."