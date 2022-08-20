Notification Settings

Fizzy drinks off the menu after gas leak at Shropshire McDonald's branch

By Megan Howe

Firefighters were called to a McDonald's branch in Shropshire today after reports of a gas leak.

McDonald's
One fire appliance was mobilised from Whitchurch station to deal with the incident which happened at 6am today at the store off the A41 bypass to the west of the town.

High levels of carbon monoxide were showing on the meter and crews used a fan to vent the restaurant.

McDonald's said: "The restaurant was closed between 5am and 8am due to a CO2 leak from the drinks machine. The machine will be repaired later this afternoon - in the meantime the restaurant is open but unable to serve fizzy drinks."

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

