Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Shropshire police give more information on why escaped dog is 'dangerous'

By David TooleyWhitchurchPublished: Last Updated:

A dog considered by police to be a danger to the public and other dogs is continuing to evade capture.

The escaped dog. Picture: West Mercia Police.
The escaped dog. Picture: West Mercia Police.

West Mercia Police have given more information on why they consider the male, tan-coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross to be dangerous, saying that it is not to do with the breed.

Officers say that they were informed the dog had been seen near to a farm at Hollinwood, near Whitchurch, at around 6am on Wednesday and they are continuing searches in the area.

The dog escaped from local kennels on Monday August 1.

Superintendent Stu Bill, said: “We understand concerns around why the dog is considered dangerous and offer reassurance that this does not pertain to the breed of the dog."

He added: "The dog is likely to be scared which can often lead to unpredictable behaviour and therefore a risk to other dogs and the public.

"Public safety is our absolute priority which is why it is important that if you see the dog, you do not approach it but ring us on 999.”

If you have seen the dog, ring 999 quoting incident 475 i of 1 August.

On Tuesday they worked with Herefordshire & Worcestershire Fire & Rescue Service on a drone search.

Whitchurch
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News