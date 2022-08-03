The escaped dog. Picture: West Mercia Police.

West Mercia Police have given more information on why they consider the male, tan-coloured Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross to be dangerous, saying that it is not to do with the breed.

Officers say that they were informed the dog had been seen near to a farm at Hollinwood, near Whitchurch, at around 6am on Wednesday and they are continuing searches in the area.

The dog escaped from local kennels on Monday August 1.

Superintendent Stu Bill, said: “We understand concerns around why the dog is considered dangerous and offer reassurance that this does not pertain to the breed of the dog."

He added: "The dog is likely to be scared which can often lead to unpredictable behaviour and therefore a risk to other dogs and the public.

"Public safety is our absolute priority which is why it is important that if you see the dog, you do not approach it but ring us on 999.”

If you have seen the dog, ring 999 quoting incident 475 i of 1 August.