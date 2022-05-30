Rabbit hunters warned to stay off Shropshire nature reserve

Three wild rabbits

Police say they have been receiving reports about people hunting rabbits on the nature reserve at Prees Heath.

"Some people have previously thought this to be common land but that is not the case, it is owned by Butterfly Conservation who have stated that the killing of rabbits on the reserve by whatever means by anyone is not permitted," say the police's Whitchurch safer neighbourhood team (SNT) on social media.

"Whitchurch SNT will be regularly patrolling the area and shall take action on anyone found carrying out this activity."

Visitors to the area have also been reminded to comply with the "many notices" that ask for dogs to be kept on leads when they are being walked on the reserve at this time of year.