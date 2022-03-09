Council intervention could keep driving tests in Whitchurch despite site closure

Ron Ingall has been teaching learner drivers in Whitchurch for decades

Members of the council have offered the use of the civic centre to bosses at the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), with the current base at Lodge Paul Moss set to close on Sunday April 10.

They have invited representatives to visit the civic centre and examine whether they would be suitable for the purpose of holding driving tests.

The news comes ahead of a planned protest by driving instructors and their supporters through Whitchurch town centre at noon on Wednesday.

It is being led by Whitchurch driving instructor Ron Ingall, who has been teaching learner drivers for 47 years, and is being supported by the deputy mayor of Whitchurch Town Council Andy Hall.

Mr Ingall said: "The nearest driving test centre is at Crewe, 14 miles away which is a good distance for learners in the town who are also used to the road system here.

"This is not a high pay area and now people will have to spend an hour getting to and from another test centre. They do about seven tests each day, have an examiner visit four days a week and there is a waiting list for tests.

"The protest will start at the Sainsbury's in the town centre and wind its way to the test centre - it will include driving instructors and motorists who support the cause and who might have relatives waiting to take tests at the centre."

Councillor Hall said he was confident the talks with the DVSA would go well and that they would not only see what could be offered to them, but the value of keeping a test centre in the town.

He said: "I am fully behind the driving instructors and people who want to keep the test centre open, I think the facilities should be kept for the young people who would be disadvantaged by having to travel a fairly large distance to take their tests.

"This is a growing town which has lost its ambulance station, lost its police station and doesn't have a full medical centre - I think we should be looking to keep as many facilities in the town as possible.

"We have offered to provide them an alternative which would be relatively cheap, cheaper than running the current venue and we think it would work - we hope they are in favour as well."

In January Market Drayton town councillor and cabinet member on Shropshire Council Ian Nellins asked the county council to help fight against the decision by the DVSA.

He said it was of great concern for the people of Market Drayton, as they already had to travel to Whitchurch for their tests, and now will be pushed out to Crewe or even Stoke.