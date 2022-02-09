Shropshire Council leader vows to fight the closure of Whitchurch driving test centre

Lezley Picton, Leader of Shropshire Council.

Councillor Lezley Picton has vowed to continue to fight the decision.

She wrote to Nick Bitel, non-executive chair of DVSA, last month after plans to close the test centre on April 11 were announced.

In her letter she registered Shropshire Council’s strong objection to the closure, she said: "“Removing this test centre and forcing residents of the central and north east areas of north Shropshire to take driving tests in other towns, some potentially in other county areas, we feel is not in the best interest of local learner drivers or the driving instructors who serve the local area.

"The local community will be disproportionally penalised financially in having to not just travel to an alternative test site, but pay for instruction in those alternative areas to aid their chance of success.

“In many ways this decision is to the detriment of our residents and our businesses, especially our base of well-regarded driving instructors. We are especially concerned about the impact on our young people and this closure undermines our efforts to retain our base of talented young people helping them into local employment and setting them up for success in life.”

In his response Mr Bitel rejected the request.

He said: "Whilst I understand your concerns about the closure Whitchurch test centre represents poor value for money and is one of a number of centres where the lease is due to end soon, or there is another test centre nearby, which are being closed.”

Councillor Picton said said was disappointed by the response which she said ducked most of the issues raised. Disappointingly, there appeared to be no flexibility in the decision she said.

"Yet again we are seeing a part of Government withdraw services from local rural communities and adding to the inequality between cities and counties. Indeed, we consider this decision is the exact opposite of the Government’s agenda for ‘levelling up’ and addressing regional inequality.