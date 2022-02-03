Notification Settings

Future of Whitchurch Driving Test Centre raised in Westminter

By Sue Austin

Plans to close Whitchurch driving centre have been raised in Westminster in a desperate plea to keep it open.

Helen Morgan in Westminster
North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan put the call to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

She told him that plans to close the centre would be a hammer blow to people who want to improve their quality of life.

The MP is urging the Government to think again about those who may now find themselves isolated both socially and from work and education opportunities.

Speaking in Parliament yesterday, Ms Morgan said: “Given the huge backlogs in the DVLA, and the similar backlogs in the DVSA, many young people are deprived of their independence and find themselves isolated both socially and from work and education opportunities.

"Will the Secretary of State commit to keeping this important facility open and removing the necessity of paying for double lessons and driving for an additional hour just to practice or attend a test?”

She said that in the North Shropshire constituency there was a huge dependency on the private car.

