Legendary show jumping horse cloned by county firm

Arko III's clone enjoys a trot in the field. Picture: Terry Stickle

Gemini Genetics in Whitchurch was involved in cloning the horse Arko III.

Born August, the clone is the combined efforts of Gemini and their partner ViaGen Pets and Equine.

Arko died earlier this year, after being European number one show jumper in 2004, 2005 and 2006. His earnings were £1.2 million.

Arko’s owners, Pat Hales of Shaw Farm, said: "It was an extremely sad day for our family when we lost Arko, he was truly a horse of a lifetime. The birth of his clone was very emotional.

"We believe it is not only exciting for our sport worldwide but especially for the future of Great British breeding for years to come. We look forward to breeding many more champions from this wonderful bloodline."

Arko III jumping at the Olympics in Athens in 2004. Picture: Persburo Melissen

The Hales family are internationally renowned for their successes with Arko III and his influence on equine sport and breeding. They have been awarded numerous accolades over Arko III’s career while Arko himself was crowned British Equestrian Showjumper of the Year on an unprecedented five occasions.

Arko’s clone was generated from a small skin sample that was genetically preserved by Gemini Genetics.

Lucy Morgan, manager of Gemini Genetics, undertook the preservation. She said: "We are thrilled at the successful birth of Arko’s clone. A much-loved stallion in terms of his outstanding performances and his unique and full of life character, it is brilliant to have enabled his cloning so that his outstanding legacy can continue. Gemini Genetics are thrilled and highly privileged to have facilitated this amazing revival of Arko III via his genetic twin.

"Since our establishment in 2018, we have worked tirelessly with ViaGen Pets & Equine to develop our protocols, services and relationships, to enable animal owners to have access to this cutting-edge animal breeding technology. It is a service we are passionate about. We all have that special animal, that once-in-a-lifetime cat, dog, horse or pony, and being able to facilitate their revival is truly amazing."