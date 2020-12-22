Crash closes road in Whitchurch

Emergency services are on the scene at the collision near the town's Rugby club. It happened at about 7.45am.
Police closed the B5395 Sedgeford road between the Tilstock Road and Dodington Lodge following the accident which happened at the junction with Queensway.
Officers are warning people to avoid the area and find another route in and out of the town.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue station manager, Jim Barker, tweeted: "We are currently dealing with an RTC on Sedgeford , opposite the Rugby Club entrance, Whitchurch. The road will be closed for the next few hours so please avoid the route at this time."