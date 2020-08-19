Triathletes back in the swim in Shropshire - with pictures

Almost 600 competitors from across Britain signed up to take part in the event, The Ultimate Triathlon, at Alderford Lake near Whitchurch on Sunday.

A cyclist on the bike course

The athletes, aged between 18 and 83 took part in their choice of three distances in the triathlon which included laps of Alderford Lake, a bike course on the roads of north Shropshire and the Cheshire/Welsh border and a run course moved to laps of the path around the lake.

They battled through a deluge of heavy rain to complete the challenge but threatened thunderstorms stayed away.

Ellesmere competitor Helen Richardson about to start the bike stage

Race director, Keith Hancock said the organisers - UK Triathlon - had had to jump through endless hoops to get the race up and running and follow strict Covid rules.

"It has been hard worth but when you see the competitors so please to be racing again it is definitely worth it.

Swimmers leave the water

"Many of them have told us is it like all their Christmases and birthdays rolled into one."

Christian Edwards, a member of Wrexham Tri, who trains in Ellesmere Mere, said: "It was nice to be back 'racing' again."

Christian Edwards on the bike course

He took 16 minutes of his Ultimate Half distance of last year.

Alderford, which has become a popular venue for water sports this year, will host a second triathlon in September. The UK Triathlon is unable to take its North West Triathlon event in its usual venue in Nantwich so it will be staged at the Shropshire lake.

Swimmers in Alderford Lake

Before then the Shropshire Triathlon will be held at Ellesmere on September 6.