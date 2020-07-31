Cyclist killed in north Shropshire crash

Two cyclists and a car were involved in the smash on the B5476 in Coton, between Wem and Whitchurch, soon before 11.30pm last night.

One of the cyclists, a man, was confirmed dead on the scene despite the best efforts of paramedics.

Members of the public had carried out CPR before ambulance staff arrived.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “When ambulance staff arrived, they found a cyclist in a critical condition with bystanders performing excellent CPR on the man.

"Ambulance staff continued resuscitation efforts on scene but sadly nothing could be done to save the man and he was confirmed deceased.

“A second cyclist, a woman, was also assessed after suffering minor injuries in the incident but didn’t require hospital treatment.”