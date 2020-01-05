Three taken to hospital including one with 'life-threatening' injuries after crash near Whitchurch

Police were called at 3.29am to a report of one vehicle being involved in a collision on the A525 at Horseman's Green, in the County Borough of Wrexham.

Three of the vehicle's occupants were taken to hospital, one with life-threatening injuries and two with serious injuries, North Wales Police said.

Sgt Nikki Grimes-Williams of North Wales Police's Roads Policing Unit said: “The investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this collision and we are keen to hear from anyone who may have been travelling on the A525 between Whitchurch and Horseman’s Green at around 3am this morning.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have seen a silver BMW X3 travelling along this stretch of road, and in particular those who may have any dash cam footage.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting reference Y001980. Alternatively contact can be made to the control room via webchat on www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx