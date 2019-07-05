Tough trek for trio

The trio are will face tough climbs on their route in the Brecon Beacons.

Lucy Jones, Paula Reynolds and Jo Thelwell became friends while playing for Whitchurch Ladies Rugby Union Football club.

Jo said the charity, which offers heart screening for young people and emotional and clinical support following a young, sudden death, was very important to her.

"In 2013 my partner, Nathan Jenkins, passed away suddenly. He was only 41. He had shown no symptoms and was fit and healthy. His death was from SADS, Sudden Adult Death Syndrome. "

"If the screening that CRY offer today had been available to Nathan as a youngster he may still be alive today. Because of this both our children are regularly tested for any changes within their heart. They were only 11 months and three years old at the time of losing their Daddy. This was devastating to all our family and friends, it is something we all have to carry through life, my children especially. "

Jo said the trio had enjoyed many happy years playing rugby together and being an extended family and long term friends.

Saturday's trek will take the walkers south over the Brecon Beacons heading for the summit of Pen y Fan, the highest peak in south of the UK.

In the UK at least 12 young people die of undiagnosed heart conditions every week .