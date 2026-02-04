Wem Town Council to raise precept to help support town's swimming pool

The rise means that residents living in a band D property will pay an extra £1.41 a month during the 2026/27 financial year.

The town council said that Wem Swimming and Lifestyle Centre is widely recognised as an important asset, supporting health, wellbeing, learning, and community activity, and its continued operation is of significant value to Wem and the surrounding area.

Wem Swimming and Lifestyle Centre. Picture: Google

It added that it remains committed to managing its finances responsibly and ensuring transparency in how public money is spent, while continuing to support services and facilities that matter most to the community.

The deputy mayor of Wem, Councillor Robert Barker, said: “It was a really difficult decision to request an above-inflation increase this year.

“However, the town council is committed to offering good value for money in all the activities and services it provides to the residents of Wem.

“Supporting the swimming pool is about protecting a much-loved and well-used community resource.”

Wem Town Council has agreed to raise its precept for 2026/27 by 8 per cent. Picture: Google

Meanwhile nearby Whitchurch’s precept will be going up by 4.8 per cent, while Ellesmere’s is rising by five per cent.

However, Oswestry Town Council has agreed to put its up by 39 per cent, with Shrewsbury’s going up by a huge 97.9 per cent.