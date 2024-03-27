Firefighters rescue person from house fire in Wem as paramedics called

Paramedics and police were also called to the scene at Aston Road.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "At 4.54pm on Wednesday, March 27, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as 'house fire persons reported' in Wem .

"Fire within kitchen of property. One person rescued from building by fire service."

Three fire engines were sent to the scene from Hodnet, Wem and Whitchurch. An operations officer was in attendance.

Crews used breathing apparatus, a covering jet, a hose reel jet and positive pressure ventilation to tackle the fire.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.