Shropshire stalwart and journalist dies aged 87

John Dromgool moved to Wem in 1938 at the age of four when evacuated from his native Liverpool because of the war. He remained a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC.

He started work on the Shrewsbury Chronicle at the age of 15 and retired in 1992 but continued for many years to freelance. He also worked for the Whitchurch Herald.

Most of his career was spent working out of a small office in Wem for the North Shropshire Journal. He lived all his life in Wem and immersed himself in the life of the town.

He was involved with Wem Sports and Social Club and Wem Albion Bowling Club and in 1987 was given the title by the town council of Honorary Townsman. He also contributed to an updated book on the history of the town. A play area close to the town hall is dedicated to his name.

He died on Saturday and is survived by his wife of 63 years Winifred, his two children Simon and Fae, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.