Cocaine driver caught six times over drugs limit banned for three years

By Nick HumphreysWemPublished:

A driver who was caught with cocaine in his system has been banned from driving for three years.

Krzysztof Banasik, 28, was stopped in his BMW 1 Series on the B5476 Wem Road at Harmer Hill, near Shrewsbury on April 13 this year.

A test found he had 65mcg of cocaine per litre of blood. The legal limit is 10mcg.

His blood was also found to contain BZE, a chemical produced by the liver following consumption of cocaine. Banasik's test showed he had 800mg of the substance per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

Banasik, of Highfields Farm, Wem, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to two charges of driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit, and one of driving without insurance.

As well as disqualifying him from driving, magistrates also issued him with a 12-month community order.

Wem
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News