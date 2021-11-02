Cocaine driver caught six times over drugs limit banned for three years

Krzysztof Banasik, 28, was stopped in his BMW 1 Series on the B5476 Wem Road at Harmer Hill, near Shrewsbury on April 13 this year.

A test found he had 65mcg of cocaine per litre of blood. The legal limit is 10mcg.

His blood was also found to contain BZE, a chemical produced by the liver following consumption of cocaine. Banasik's test showed he had 800mg of the substance per litre of blood. The legal limit is 50mg.

Banasik, of Highfields Farm, Wem, pleaded guilty at Telford Magistrates Court to two charges of driving with a controlled drug above the specified limit, and one of driving without insurance.