Investigations into cause of blaze on business park

Firefighters tackle the blaze. photo Wem Fire Service

Police and Fire Service investigation teams have been at the scene of the fire on the Wem Business Park trying to establish the cause of the blaze.

West Mercia Police has urged people who may have information to contact them.

The fire started at about 12.30am on Monday ripping through a building on the business park in New Street.

The fire service said that six fire crews were able to contain the blaze to one building protecting the surrounding units in an operation lasting several hours.

Firefighters were praised for working throughout the night to bring the challenging fire under control.

No one was hurt but it is thought thousands of pounds of damage was caused.

Both Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police confirmed that fire investigation and forensic officers had been at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are carrying out enquiries after a fire at a unit on Wem Business Park in the early hours of Monday morning. The cause of the fire is not yet known and enquiries are on-going to establish if it was started deliberately.

"Anyone with information should report this online under the Tell Us About section www.westmercia.police.uk using reference 00025_I_06102021. Alternatively, if you do not wish to speak to police you can report this to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had also begun an investigation.

The fire led to half of the town being without electricity for much of the morning while Scottish Power engineers worked to repair damage caused to the network. Power was restored after the problem was isolated.

And residents were also warned that they may experience low pressure water supplies and discoloured water because of the amount drawn off the mains by the fire service.

Roads in the New Street area were closed while the firefighting operation took place but re-opened to traffic later on Monday.

Mr Si Gardner whose apartment overlooks the business park, said he was glad that no-one had been hurt.