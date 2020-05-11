Menu

Artwork on van shares sentiments towards coronavirus

By Nick Humphreys

This nurse is letting coronavirus know exactly how she feels.

The impressive but cheeky artwork was created by Mark Hiblen, and adorns the van of Barrie Walters of Whixhall, north Shropshire.

Barrie, who runs Premier Motorcycle Care Ltd, volunteers for Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire Blood Bikes with wife Sam.

He has also been delivering medication for people who are self-isolating, and felt the art on his van would be a poignant way to share how people feel about the virus.

